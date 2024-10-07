Supreme Court declines Biden’s appeal in Texas emergency abortion case

October 7, 2024

The U.S. Supreme Court building

(ABC News) – The Supreme Court on Monday let stand a decision barring emergency abortions that violate the law in Texas, which has one of the country’s strictest abortion bans.

The justices did not detail their reasoning for keeping in place a lower court order that said hospitals cannot be required to provide pregnancy terminations if they would break Texas law. There were no publicly noted dissents. (Read More)

Posted in Clinical / Medical, News, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics

