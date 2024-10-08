The profit-obsessed monster destroying American emergency rooms

(Vox) – Under new private equity ownership, ERs adopted an assortment of unsavory practices. Firms not only pressured clinicians to see patients faster, as illustrated by John’s experience, but to recommend hospital admission for more patients. They also dramatically raised the price tags for a range of emergency services, resulting in back-breakingly large bills for patients nationwide, like ones charging thousands of dollars for glue applied to a half-inch wound.

To avoid having to negotiate those astronomical bills with the expert hagglers at insurance companies, firms kept their ERs from participating in many insurance networks. It was easier to collect on a so-called balance bill — the portion of a medical bill not paid for by a patient’s insurer — if the care a patient had received wasn’t covered by their insurance at all. (Read More)