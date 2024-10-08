TikTok Faces Barrage of Lawsuits Around Teens and Mental Health

(New York Times) – Thirteen states and the District of Columbia sued TikTok on Tuesday, accusing the company of creating an intentionally addictive app that harmed children and teenagers while making false claims to the public about its commitment to safety.

In separate lawsuits, a bipartisan group of attorneys general cited internal company documents to paint a picture of a multibillion-dollar company that knowingly contributed to a mental health crisis among American teenagers to maximize its advertising revenue. They said that TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, had relentlessly designed features to prompt heavy, compulsive use of TikTok and that many children were using the app late at night when they would otherwise have been asleep. (Read More)