Can We Prevent Cancer With a Shot?
October 10, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – Vaccines designed to prevent cancer for high-risk groups are in early human trials
Researchers are making progress toward vaccines that train healthy people’s immune systems to eliminate signs of cancer before it develops.
Vaccines are in early trials for people with inherited genetic mutations that put them at a greater risk. Other shots are designed to destroy precancerous lesions to stop full-blown disease. (Read More)