Abortion Pill Maker Is Seeking to Expand Its Use to Miscarriage
October 10, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – The drugmaker responsible for bringing the controversial abortion pill to the U.S. is now pursuing a new use that could widen women’s access: treating miscarriages.
Danco Laboratories is preparing scientific data and taking other steps to ask the Food and Drug Administration to approve use of the abortion pill regimen Mifeprex for management of miscarriages, according to people familiar with the matter. (Read More)