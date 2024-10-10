Florida IV Fluid Plant Spared From Storm, Company Says

(New York Times) – The Daytona Beach plant that makes nearly a quarter of the IV fluids used in the United States is intact in the wake of Hurricane Milton’s tear across Florida, according to a company spokeswoman.

The site, operated by B Braun Medical, gained prominence this week as a backup source for IV solutions because Hurricane Helene had flooded a major producer of the fluids in North Carolina and left hospitals from California to Virginia with diminishing supplies. (Read More)