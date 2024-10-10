(STAT News) – The director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Rwanda’s health minister on Thursday criticized the U.S. government’s decision to urge Americans to avoid travel to Rwanda because of the country’s ongoing Marburg outbreak.

Calling the travel alert a travel ban — it is not — Jean Kaseya, who heads the Africa CDC, suggested the U.S. action was counterproductive and unfair to a country that is being transparent about its efforts to quell the first confirmed Marburg outbreak within its borders. (Read More)