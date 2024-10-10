‘Catastrophic situation’ at children’s hospital as Israel renews Gaza attacks

(The Guardian) – The director of the only major hospital in the northern Gaza Strip now offering specialised care for children has described a “catastrophic situation” as Israeli forces launched new ground assaults and airstrikes in the north and centre of the territory.

Dr Husam Abu Safiyeh, the director of Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia, said it had not been possible to comply with an Israeli army order to evacuate all patients within 24 hours. (Read More)