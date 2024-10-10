Politicians say health plans should cover IVF. Currently only 1 in 4 employers do

October 10, 2024

image of an oocyte being fertilized with a needle

(NPR) – One round of in vitro fertilization or IVF can cost you around $20,000 (or more). It’s a multi-step process that involves retrieving eggs from ovaries, fertilizing them in a lab, watching the embryos develop, and then transferring them into the uterus.

For those who are lucky enough to get pregnant and have a baby, it can take several cycles to get there. It’s so expensive that access to insurance coverage for IVF is basically access, period. (Read More)

