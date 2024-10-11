The Crackdown on Compounded GLP-1 Meds Has Begun

(Wired) – Now that the Mounjaro and Zepbound shortage is over, Eli Lilly is going after the cottage industry selling “compounded” versions of its meds.

Eli Lilly has sent cease-and-desist letters to hundreds of compounding pharmacies, telehealth companies, and medical spas making and selling “compounded” versions of tirzepatide. This hawkish legal strategy indicates that a new phase of the GLP-1 gold rush has begun—a crackdown against any entity selling non-name-brand medications. (Read More)