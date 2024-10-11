Puberty-blocker focus disproportionate, Cass says

(BBC) – The focus on puberty blockers in the gender-care debate is disproportionate, the paediatrician who led the NHS review into children’s services, says. Dr Hilary Cass said the merits of the treatment used to delay the onset of puberty had been “oversold” and there was “very limited” evidence they were of use.

Adults with long-standing trans identity should be offered medical interventions, she told BBC News, but it was right to be careful with children questioning their gender, who were in a “dynamic state of development”. (Read More)