How to…Delete Your 23andMe Data

(MIT Technology Review) – Deleting your data from 23andMe is permanent and cannot be reversed. But some of that data will be retained to comply with the company’s legal obligations, according to its privacy statement.

That means 23andMe and its third-party genotyping laboratory will hang onto some of your genetic information, plus your date of birth and sex—alongside data linked to your account deletion request, including your email address and deletion request identifier. When MIT Technology Review asked 23andMe about the nature of the genetic information it retains, it declined to answer.