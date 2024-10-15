The Telltale Heart

(Washington Post) – Doctors can create a “digital twin” of your heart and other organs to reduce guesswork during surgery. The technology may transform health care.

Twice a week, scores of people gather at Boston Children’s Hospital to plan the most difficult cardiac surgeries. They analyze three-dimensional, digital copies of hearts projected on a screen, every damaged blood vessel or malformed ventricle a threat to the life or health of a child.

These duplicates can be rotated or taken apart piece by piece on the computer screen, allowing the surgeons to precisely plan an upcoming operation. (Read More)