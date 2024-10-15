These Smart Glasses Will Read Your Emotions and Watch What You Eat

(Wired) – A company called Emteq Labs has unveiled its vision for a new type of smart glasses—ones that peer inward at you rather than outward at the world. The glasses, called Sense, have a series of sensors in them that the company says can monitor facial movements in real time to discern the emotional state of the wearer. Sensors at the top of the frame monitor eye and eyebrow movements, while sensors on the bottom rim can detect cheek and jaw movements. Together, the sensors can pick up the subtle movements that occur when people make expressions like smiling or frowning, or when they are chewing food. (Read More)