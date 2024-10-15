(Wall Street Journal) – Lawmakers have proposed restrictions, but some scientists say it is hard to tell if they will help

America’s children and teens love social media. But concern is growing that using it is causing more harm than good, and lawmakers and parents are calling for limits. The problem? No one really knows how significant of a role social media plays in youths’ emotional state. Even as young people report crisis levels of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, it is unclear to what extent social-media use is contributing to the trend that federal agencies have documented in teens and children over the past decade. (Read More)