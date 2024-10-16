Independent pharmacies may skip low-cost Medicare drugs
October 16, 2024
(Axios) – More than half of independent pharmacies are considering not stocking the first 10 drugs that were subject to Medicare price negotiations over concerns they’ll have to absorb upfront costs. Why it matters: If the drug stores decide it’s not worth it to carry these drugs, seniors could have a harder time benefiting from the first round of reduced drug prices that take effect in 2026 — especially as more chain pharmacies close. (Read More)