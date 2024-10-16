Google signs deal with nuclear company as data center power demand surges

(CNBC) – Google said Monday that it will purchase power from small modular reactor developer Kairos Power, as tech companies increasingly turn to nuclear power as a way to fulfill the growing energy demands from data centers.

The tech giant said it will purchase power from a fleet of SMRs made by Kairos Power. Google said purchasing from multiple SMRs sends an “important demand signal to the market,” while making a long-term investment to accelerate commercialization. (Read More)