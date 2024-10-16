Clinical-trial reporting is on the rise

(Nature) – Although some countries have made marked strides in reporting trial results, others still face a long road ahead.

After nearly a decade of effort, the latest raw data suggest that reporting rates are improving. The website EU Trials Tracker, which records the reporting of trials, shows that 83.4% of all trials that were due to report at the time Nature went to press had published their results. The United States, which started to monitor and enforce clinical-trial-results reporting at around the same time as the EU, is catching up, too. According to the latest US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) data, 77.4% of trials registered on clinicaltrials.gov that are due to report have published their results. (Read More)