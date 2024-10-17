Neuralink Co-Founder’s New Startup Sells a Brain Computer Toolkit

(Bloomberg) – Max Hodak’s company, Science, is selling devices and software that make it easier for researchers to probe the mind.

The brain implant industry has boomed over the past decade as companies such as Neuralink, Precision Neuroscience and Synchron have each aimed tens of millions of dollars toward developing tiny devices that send information directly from people’s brains to computers. While these startups have made remarkable progress, other companies and researchers still rely on less sophisticated technology rooted in academic and clinical settings.

Max Hodak, one of Neuralink Corp.’s founders, is trying to narrow that gap. (Read More)