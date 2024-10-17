Listeria recall expands to nearly 12 million pounds of meat, hits US schools

(ABC News) – A recall from meat producer BrucePac has grown to nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items due to possible listeria contamination, after the company, which is based in Durant, Oklahoma, recalled over 9 million pounds of products last week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued an announcement on Oct. 15 sharing new details about an expansion of the earlier Oct. 9 BrucePac recall to include additional products and production dates, adding that some of the items were sent to U.S. schools. (Read More)