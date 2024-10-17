Italy bans couples from travelling abroad for surrogacy

(BBC) – Italy has made it illegal for couples to go abroad to have a baby through surrogacy. The move extends a ban on the practice inside the country to also include those who seek it out in places where it is legal, like the US or Canada. Those who break the law could face up to two years in prison and fines of up to €1m (£835,710). The law, proposed by the Italy’s far-right governing party, is seen by critics to target LGBT couples – who are not allowed to adopt or use IVF in the country. (Read More)