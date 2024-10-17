(Wall Street Journal) – State-mandated tests frequently find mold just below legal limits, WSJ analysis shows, suggesting that tainted samples are being cleared for sale

Marijuana’s humid growing conditions are a paradise for dangerous mold. States where marijuana is legal make growers hire laboratories to check for concentrations of mold and other contaminants that can sicken or kill. But laboratories in many states appear to underreport concentrations of contaminants, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.

A disproportionate share of the samples were reported to contain levels of mold just under legal limits compared with the share of samples containing levels of mold just over legal limits, the analysis of over two million mold-testing results from nine states found. (Read More)