Doctors, Not AI, Should Authorize Treatments

(MedPage Today) – Last month, California passed a bill ensuring that doctors, not artificial intelligence (AI), have the final say on patients’ treatments and services. The bill, SB1120, allows insurance companies to use AI to review doctors’ recommendations for medical procedures only if those prior approval requests are overseen and reviewed by trained medical professionals.

As AI is rapidly proliferating in healthcare, California and Oklahoma are among the first states that have passed legislation governing the use of AI in prior authorization decisions. Other states are also working on legislation to regulate how AI is used by health insurance companies. (Read More)