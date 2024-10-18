The huge protein database that spawned AlphaFold and biology’s AI revolution

(Nature) – Pioneering crystallographer Helen Berman helped to set up the massive collection of protein structures that underpins the Nobel-prize-winning tool’s success.

It’s easy to marvel at the technical wizardry behind breakthroughs such as AlphaFold . But a lot of that success is thanks to a database of protein structures dreamed up in the 1960s by Helen Berman, a crystallographer at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and like-minded scientists.

The Protein Data Bank (PDB) now holds the structures of more than 200,000 proteins, freely available to anyone. These data help AlphaFold to predict the structures of proteins from their sequence , and for other AIs to imagine new proteins at the push of a button.