A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
October 30, 2024
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 91, no. 4, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Positive and Negative Rights of Conscience: Balancing When Rights Conflict” by Cynthia Jones-Nosacek
- “An Evaluation of Controversial Statements in Etica Teologica Della Vita” by Elvis I. Šeman, et al.
- “Reimagining the Discipleship of Marriage Through the Lens of Mark: A Theological Reflection for Bioethical Decision-Making on Contraception in Catholic Healthcare and Marital Life” by Skya Abbate