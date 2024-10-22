As Ukraine’s birth rate plunges, here’s what one doctor is doing to reverse the trend
October 22, 2024
(NPR) – Khmil says not only have doctors and patients been displaced because of the fighting, the conflict has also put the fundamental building blocks to make life at risk.
“Many of [the doctors] evacuated with sperm, eggs and equipment,” Khmil, 68, tells NPR. “So we helped them … to save it and not to lose everything.”
He brought some of those cryogenically frozen specimens to his two clinics in western Ukraine — one in the city of Ternopil and one in Lviv — so patients could continue their child-conceiving treatments, such as in vitro fertilization. (Read More)