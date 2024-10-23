Google DeepMind Is Making Its AI Text Watermark Open Source

(MIT Technology Review) – Google DeepMind has developed a tool for identifying AI-generated text and is making it available open source.

The tool, called SynthID, is part of a larger family of watermarking tools for generative AI outputs. The company unveiled a watermark for images last year, and it has since rolled out one for AI-generated video. In May, Google announced it was applying SynthID in its Gemini app and online chatbots and made it freely available on Hugging Face, an open repository of AI data sets and models. Watermarks have emerged as an important tool to help people determine when something is AI generated, which could help counter harms such as misinformation. (Read More)