DNA stores data in bits after epigenetic upgrade

(Nature) – ‘Bricks’ of DNA, some of which have chemical tags, could one day be an alternative to storing information electronically.

An innovative method now allows DNA to store information as a binary code — the same strings of 0s and 1s used by standard computers. That could one day be cheaper and faster than encoding information in the sequence of the building blocks that make up DNA, which is the method used by cells and by most efforts to harness DNA for storing artificially generated data. (Read More)