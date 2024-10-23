What is genomic prediction and can embryos really be ‘screened for IQ’?

(The Guardian) – There is broad scientific consensus that intelligence is partly inherited and that genes play a significant role. But pinning this incredibly complex trait down to precise contributions from specific genes is a far more thorny scientific challenge – and claims of being able to produce meaningful IQ “gains” in the context of embryo screening are widely viewed as contentious.

Despite the science being unsettled, it has emerged that at least one company, the US startup Heliospect, appears to be preparing to publicly launch a service that allows parents who have conceived several embryos through IVF to select those most likely to have “desirable” traits, such as height and IQ. (Read More)