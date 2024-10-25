Malaria Is Surging in Ethiopia, Reversing a Decade of Progress Against the Disease

(New York Times) – Climate change, civil conflict and growing resistance to insecticides and treatments are all contributing to an alarming spread of cases.

More than 6.1 million malaria cases, and 1,038 deaths, have been recorded in the country this year through the end of September, compared with 4.5 million cases, and 469 deaths, for all of 2023. Worse, cases are likely to soar far higher in the next couple of months because peak malaria season, driven by seasonal rains, begins in September and runs through the end of the year.