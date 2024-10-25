Big Food Is Learning to Love Weight-Loss Drugs

(Wall Street Journal) – Companies are figuring out how to cater to consumers using drugs such as Ozempic

A new class of weight-loss drugs is changing the food industry, but not in the way many expected at first. They could present just as many opportunities as pitfalls.

People taking the drugs do indeed eat less—especially indulgent treats. But they also have specific dietary needs that food makers are starting to understand better and cater to, in some cases with products specifically designed for them. (Read More)