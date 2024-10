(Runner’s World) – According to a new study, your sex may determine how well you respond to pain relief medication

The study, which was recently published in PNAS Nexus, suggests that women, compared to men, are more susceptible to chronic pain and tend to be less responsive to relief-giving opioid medications. Here’s what a pharmacologist has to say about the study – and what you can learn if you’re a pain-prone runner. (Read More)