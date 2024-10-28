A Neuralink Rival Says Its Eye Implant Restored Vision in Blind People

(Wired) – Science Corporation’s retinal implant allowed some people who lost their central vision to read, play cards, and recognize faces.

For years, they had been losing their central vision—what allows people to see letters, faces, and details clearly. The light-receiving cells in their eyes had been deteriorating, gradually blurring their sight.

But after receiving an experimental eye implant as part of a clinical trial, some study participants can now see well enough to read from a book, play cards, and fill in a crossword puzzle despite being legally blind. Science Corporation, the California-based brain-computer interface company developing the implant, announced the preliminary results this week. (Read More)