California Becomes Hot Spot for Bird Flu Cases in Cows, Sparking Fears
October 28, 2024
(Bloomberg via Yahoo!) – Dairy farmers in California are grappling with a steadily advancing outbreak of avian flu in their herds – a problem few of them want to talk about publicly, but that none of them can afford to ignore.
Bird flu has been reported in more than 170 herds in California since late August, with the state accounting for nearly half of all US cases detected in dairy cows since the outbreak began in March. (Read More)