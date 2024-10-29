In Western North Carolina, Helene’s Devastation Is Threatening Health Care Access

(New York Times) – Dozens of volunteer doctors, nurses and psychologists traveled to the region to treat people whose routines, including medical appointments, were disrupted by the storm.

Even before the storm sent floodwaters raging through this slice of mountainous Appalachia, the largely rural region had a lot of people in poor health, with medical care often challenging to get. And while North Carolina’s recent expansion of Medicaid has allowed many more residents with limited income to get health coverage, the hurricane’s devastation is hindering that progress, at least for now. (Read More)