Can Zapping the Brain Help Treat Addiction?

In Appalachia, in the heart of one of the earliest and deadliest waves of the opioid crisis, doctors at West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute are conducting a radical experiment. Using focused ultrasound waves, they are resetting cells inside the brain’s reward center, the nucleus accumbens. They hope the procedure can treat addictions ranging from drugs like opioids and methamphetamine to gambling and eating. (Read More)