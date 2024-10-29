New twist in case of first person to use suicide pod dubbed ‘Tesla of euthanasia’

October 29, 2024

Close up of an Oxygen tank valve

(Metro via MSN) – The first person to use a suicide pod in Switzerland was found with strangulation marks on her neck, it has been reported. A 64-year-old American woman died inside the capsule on September 23 after pushing a button with inject nitrogen gas into the chamber near a forest cabin in Merishausen. Several people have since been arrested, including Dr Florian Willet, the president of the operator of Sarco, The Last Resort. (Read More)





