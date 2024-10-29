Lebanon’s only burn unit sees a surge of patients as Israel strikes the country

(NPR) – Ivana is one of 22 patients being treated in the burn unit of the Geitaoui Hospital in Beirut. It’s a private medical center with theonly burn unit in Lebanon. Only the most critically injured victims are transferred to the hospital.

With Israel’s airstrikes intensifying, the hospital has more than doubled its number of beds, but it still can’t keep up with the unprecedented number of casualties with severe burns. (Read More)