Obesity Drug Shows Promise in Easing Knee Osteoarthritis Pain

(New York Times) – A large trial showed that semaglutide, sold as Ozempic for diabetes and as Wegovy for obesity, was better than any current medications in alleviating symptoms.

The blockbuster drug semaglutide, sold as Ozempic for diabetes and as Wegovy for weight loss, now has a new proven benefit: It markedly soothed knee pain in people who are obese and have moderate to severe osteoarthritis, according to a large study.

The effect was so pronounced that some arthritis experts not involved with the clinical trial were taken aback.