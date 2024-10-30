Shortage of IV fluids leads to canceled surgeries

(NPR) – Canceled surgeries have been a problem for patients around the country in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm flooded a Baxter International factory in North Carolina that was making 60% of the national supply of IV fluids, which are used routinely during many surgeries and procedures.

Without the Baxter facility making IV fluids, hospitals can’t order as much as they normally would, according to the company.

So hospitals have had to conserve their supplies for the neediest patients. Sometimes, that means telling emergency room patients to drink a Gatorade or Pedialyte instead of getting an IV. But it has also meant canceling some surgeries. (Read More)