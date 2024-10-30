Science Is Finding Ways to Regenerate Your Heart

(Wall Street Journal) – Tissue-engineering techniques are in the works to regrow heart muscle after a heart attack and repair lungs and other organs

It is hard to mend a broken heart, but in a few years doctors might be able to do essentially that. Scientists are closing in on ways to help patients grow new heart muscle after a heart attack, as well as new lung tissue to treat fibrosis, corneas to erase eye pain and other body parts to gain a new chance at life. If the science works, it could represent a new approach to medicine: reversing rather than alleviating chronic illnesses.