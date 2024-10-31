Pregnant women and babies face ‘terrifying’ threat from xylazine addiction

(NPR) – Drug overdoses are already a leading cause of death for pregnant women in the U.S. Research shows as many as 1 in 20 women use addictive substances at some point during their pregnancies. A study by the National Institutes of Health found “substance use during pregnancy is prevalent.” Opioid use by pregnant women had already quadrupled before fentanyl hit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now, public health experts warn that xylazine poses a fast-growing threat to women, their fetuses and newborns.