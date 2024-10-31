Key global bioethics guidelines get ‘dramatic’ update

(Science) – Revised Declaration of Helsinki stresses need for equity, protection of vulnerable groups, and research integrity

The Declaration of Helsinki—a foundational text that outlines international ethical principles for medical research—has undergone one of the most extensive revisions since it was adopted in 1964. For the first time, the document calls for medical research to protect healthy volunteers and consider structural inequities in medicine and society. It also demands compliance not just from physicians, but all researchers involved in medical science. (Read More)