AI Systems Reflect the Ideology of Their Creators, Say Scientists

The discovery suggests that any hope AI can be a neutral player in the spread of ideologies could already be lost.

By querying models such as ChatGPT, and Gemini, it is possible to receive accurate, detailed and informative responses on almost any topic. It will come as no surprise that these AI systems are set to become the most powerful gatekeepers in history. And that raises the question of how they present the information they release and to what extent their responses are biased.

Now we get an answer of sorts thanks to the work of Maarten Buyl at Ghent University in Belgium and colleagues, who have compared the way AI systems respond to politically sensitive queries. And they say these machines often display an ideological stance that reflects the worldview of their creators.