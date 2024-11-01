Painting by AI robot Ai-Da could fetch more than $120,000 at auction

(CNN) – Sotheby’s will sell its first work credited to a humanoid robot using artificial intelligence (AI) later this month. “A.I. God. Portrait of Alan Turing (2024)” was created by Ai-Da Robot, the artist robot and brainchild of British gallerist Aidan Meller.

Meller told CNN’s Anna Stewart that Ai-Da’s art highlights society’s relationship to technology and underscores a long tradition of art mirroring societal change. (Read More)