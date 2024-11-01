Texas hospitals must now ask patients whether they’re in the US legally. Here’s how it works
November 1, 2024
(Associated Press) – Texas hospitals must ask patients starting Friday whether they are in the U.S. legally and track the cost of treating people without legal status following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that expands the state’s clash with the Biden administration over immigration.
Critics fear the change could scare people away from hospitals in Texas, even though patients are not required to answer the questions to receive medical care. (Read More)