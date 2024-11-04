(Wall Street Journal) – Physicians for generations accepted being at the mercy of their pagers. Now, many are questioning medicine’s workaholic culture.

There’s a question dividing the medical practice right now: Is being a doctor a job, or a calling?

For decades, the answer was clear. Doctors accepted long hours and punishing schedules, believing it was their duty to sacrifice in the name of patient care. They did it knowing their colleagues prided themselves on doing the same. A newer generation of physicians is questioning that culture, at times to the chagrin of their older peers.