Mushrooms hit the ballots as researchers grapple with the dangers of psychedelics

(Washington Times) – Massachusetts could become the third U.S. state to decriminalize psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in mushrooms, if enough state voters mark “yes” on their ballot’s Question 4.

Many drug policy researchers say legalization could be dangerous because more study is needed on the mind-altering compound in mushrooms.

Advocates say “magic mushrooms” can help those with mental health issues such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. (Read More)