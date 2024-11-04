Apple Reportedly Filed A Patent For Its AirPods To Feature Electrodes That Detect Brain Electrical Activity

(AfroTech via MSN) – A patent from technology company Apple shows that it is working on tech innovations for its AirPods product.

Back in July 2023, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published an application filed by Apple in January 2023. Within the application, the tech giant mentioned a wearable electronic device that is comprised of a processor that is arranged to identify active electrodes for sensing biosignals — “electrical activity of a brain of a user.” (Read More)