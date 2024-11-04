Drug shortages seen as less likely in Canada: study

(Axios) – When global drug supply chain issues crop up, they are 40% less likely to result in a meaningful drug shortage in Canada compared with the U.S., according to findings in JAMA Network. Why it matters: Shortages are occurring more often and can be incredibly disruptive to U.S. health care, as most recently demonstrated by the IV fluid shortage.

While there are entrenched reasons why drug supply chain issues turn into shortages, this study indicates there’s more that the U.S. could be doing now to alleviate some of the pain. (Read More)